Of Course Khloé Kardashian's Favorite Thing of 2017 Has Everything to Do With Kids

As the end of the year rolls around, it can often be a time of reflection, and Khloé Kardashian took a moment to do just that as she dished on her favorite moments of 2017.

“Wow, 2017. I can honestly say this was one of the best years of my life,” she wrote in a post on her app. “So many incredible things happened and lots of good memories I'm going to hang on to forever.” Although she didn’t mention her pregnancy as one of them (she still has yet to address the news directly), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did say one of her favorite things to do this year was to spend time with her nieces and nephews.

“I'm so lucky to have so many amazing kids in my family!,” she continued. “I'm obsessed with Mason, P, North, Reign, Saint and Dream. I love hanging with them as much as I can.” And there are more on the way. Aside from Khloé’s own baby-to-be, Kim Kardashian is expecting a baby via a surrogate and Kylie Jenner is set to give birth next year too (she hasn’t addressed her pregnancy news yet either).

Kids aside, Khloé had a few other favorite moments of the year, with the gold-themed birthday party she threw for her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the surprise party he put together for her as two of the top on her list.

“In March, I threw Tristan a gold-themed birthday party at home in Cleveland and it was so fun!,” Kardashian wrote. “I'm still dreaming about those gold doughnuts, LOL.”

The Good American mogul seemed to also still be swooning over her own bash, saying, “I don't know how he did it, but Tristan pulled off the most epic surprise birthday party for me in June,” she wrote. “I was shocked! It was such a fun night, surrounded by everyone I love.”