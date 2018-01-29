Kesha Pens Emotional Tribute to Supporters After Her Moving Grammys Performance

After a decade of abuse and a painful, drawn-out court battle with her former mentor, Kesha's stunning group performance of "Praying" at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night was a triumph in more ways than one.

For many, the image of the embattled pop star surrounded by a small army of female singers (all clad in white) will be what comes to mind when they think of this year's Grammy Awards. It was the Time's Up moment the music industry has been waiting for—and who better to lead it than Kesha?

After her tears (and ours) had dried, Kesha took to social media to thank everyone who helped her get to this point. "After everything you've done I can thank you for how strong I have become," she tweeted, quoting lyrics from the Grammy-nominated track that came directly out of her experience with Dr. Luke.

thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey. pic.twitter.com/43gOsofL0S — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 29, 2018

Thank YOU, Kesha!