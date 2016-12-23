Kesha Teases a Secret Duet While Reflecting on Her Whirlwind 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, Kesha is taking a moment to reflect on her whirlwind year, and fans are going to to be very happy about the pop star's resolution for 2017.

The "Tik Tok" hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share an intimate black-and-white selfie of herself with smudged makeup as a result of crying "happy tears" over a new duet she's working on, as well as an emotional message detailing the tribulations of the past year.

"[J]ust got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true.... please pray one day y'all can hear this music," the 29-year-old began her message as she promised material for her fans in the upcoming year.

She reflected about her whirlwind 2016, writing, "[I]t's the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it's literally documenting me growing up. I cannot wait and will forever fight for u to hear it. merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight."

The "Your Love Is My Drug" songstress concluded, "I just want to make art. and let you hear it. that's all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you."

Judging from Kesha's past chart-toppers, we have a feeling this new track is well worth the wait!