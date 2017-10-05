Kerry Washington Refuses to Accept It’s Fall in Two Stunning Floral Dresses

While most of us in N.Y.C. have accepted that autumn has arrived (the brisk, coat-worthy mornings are the proof), Kerry Washington is refusing to acknowledge sweater weather. The Scandal star made not one but two appearances in the Big Apple this week, rocking two floral frocks sans outerwear.

On Wednesday night, the mom of two headed to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a metallic pink floral Dolce & Gabbana frock with matching rose-colored Paul Andrew heels. While Washington was there to discuss the final season premiere of Scandal, she also dished about her life before becoming a successful actress. “I had a couple gigs. I worked in a restaurant like most actors. I taught yoga, and I also was a substitute teacher for New York City public schools,” she revealed.

Washington even went back to teaching after getting her first big break. “I got a job in a movie called Save the Last Dance and it was my first big film. And it did not pay me a lot of money. So after the movie came out I went back to substitute teaching for a while, and then I had to make a rule that I wouldn’t work in high schools. I could only do elementary schools—because kids were cutting class to see Chenille teach French,” she joked.

But Washington’s press tour wasn’t over there. The Scandal star appeared on Good Morning America Thursday morning in another floral knee-length frock (this time an off-the-shoulder vibrant number) and dished on her show’s last season.

“We are having so much fun because we know it’s our last season and we don’t want to leave anything on the table,” she told GMA. “We’re going out big.”

But the cast is still guessing how the show will end. “There used to be an ending that Shonda [Rhimes] had in mind and then the real world of politics turned upside down. “Who knows what it’s going to be now.”

One thing’s for sure: We’ll be tuning in to find out.