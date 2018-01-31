It's Kerry Washington's Birthday! See Every Time She Was a Gladiator on the Red Carpet

Josephine Cusumano
Jan 31, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday to television's go-getter, Kerry Washington! The Scandal actress turns 41 today and we're honoring her with a look back at her best red carpet looks to date.

While her Scandal character Olivia Pope is fond of more conservative capes and pantsuits, Washington is no stranger to risk-taking on the red carpet. From cut-out gowns to edgy bobs, she's always changing up her look. Celebrate the star's 41st birthday, take a look back at her best looks ever.

Aside from the star's fashion sense and her Emmy-nominated acting chops, Washington's also an inspiration to women of all ages and occupations. In an interview with InStyle, the actress offers sound advice we could all take to the bank.

"I would say anytime somebody makes you feel like less than a person, less human or less valuable because of your gender, your race, or your sexual orientation or any of that, it's a lie." Washington adds, "You just have to remember that that's the lie that comes from their own sense of disconnection and low self-worth because you are no less than any other person."

Washington sure knows how to serve up the inspo! Happy birthday, Kerry!

[MUSIC] I loved wearing that look to the Globes. Because it felt so Fresh and young and easy. I feel like sometimes we get way too overdressed for awards shows [LAUGH] And there's too many of them. So I really like that this look was so clean. [MUSIC] I love this look, I love the braid that Takeshi did on my hair, I thought it was really pretty. Sometimes when I'm expecting I like to wear big hair cuz I think the bigger the hair, the smaller you look. But we came up with this up-do that was really beautiful. So I said let's go for it. [MUSIC] I love this look because it was really sophisticated and yet simple. The dress was this Huge ball gown of a number. So, Karila and Takisha really worked together to create hair and makeup that was really elevated, and sort of princess like, but also didn't distract from the gown itself. [MUSIC] This was from the Emmys last year, and again, [UNKNOWN] killed it. I love this look cuz I love the faux bob, I just feel like it allows you to have an instachange. And again, I feel like the makeup is very fresh and kinda sexy and grown up. [NOISE] As this year's no fall. [LAUGH] So we wanted to really have a lot of fun. I knew that I would kind of be showing the world my baby bump for the first time. So we just kind of went for it. I don't usually play with that much color in my hair, but I had a good time doing it. [UNKNOWN] just sort of, I don't even know how to explain what she did. It was magical that night. [LAUGH]

