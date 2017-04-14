Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Romance Began Long Before The Americans

We will never get over how unbelievably adorable Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys’s romance is. Married on TV, raising an 11-month-old baby IRL, taking weekend bike rides in Park Slope … They have to be the most down-to-earth couple in Hollywood, and a brief glimpse at them together only proves our point.

This week, Keri and Matthew sat down with Andy Cohen for a revealing episode of Watch What Happens Live. Looking right at home in a set of gray arm chairs, sipping beers like the Brooklynites they are, the Americans costars fielded caller questions.

One such caller posed an intriguing question, asking Russell and Rhys, “When did you two realize you were more than just colleagues and that you both had the hots for each other?” Um, we’ve been asking ourselves that same question for years now.

Rhys was the first to respond, explaining that Russell first caught his eye a while back.

“We actually met a very long, long time ago,” he said, “I sort of drunkenly asked for her number when she was a young, single slip of a thing. So I sort of knew then, when I was 26.”

Sounds like kismet, but the plot thickens: “It was in a parking lot, very romantic, and she asked me to open a beer.”

“After a kickball party,” Russell clarified. Hmmm.

Despite their early beginnings, it wasn’t until the pair began working on The Americans that they acknowledged the connection.

“We did all the readings together, and all the things,” Russell explained, “and after a heavy dose of a fight training, all sweaty, like at a lunch, you said, ‘You know, we’ve met before,’ and I said, ‘No, we haven’t … ’ and you said, ‘Yeah, we met before, like ten years ago—‘”

“‘—I left you a drunken message,’” Rhys chimed in.

“As soon as he said that, I knew exactly and I said ‘Of course I remember that!’”

Ah, these two are living the dream.