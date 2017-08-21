Meet the Young Social Activists Starring in Kenneth Cole's Latest Campaign

This just in: There’s more to fashion than, say, just the clothes. There’s the spark of inspiration and the sense of empowerment that comes with a great garment. You know this, we know this, Kenneth Cole knows this—and that’s why, for the fifth consecutive season, the brand is spotlighting yet another Courageous Class, aka a group of “determined individuals who confidently overcome life’s challenges to become the inspiring role models they were meant to be," according to a press release. "Fall 2017’s class comes at us as a league of fearless social activists, artists, and empowered citizens."

Shot in Brooklyn by Matthew Brookes, the campaign film (above) follows this season’s Courage Class through the urban jungle, sporting the latest from Kenneth Cole as each model shares a bit of insight. Nathaniel Dam, a Vietnamese-American model and volunteer for underserved communities, shares in the film, “I think courageous is how much you believe in yourself and how willing you are to commit to something and move forward with it.” Keeping up with the legacy of founder Kenneth Cole, the campaign aims to empower others by showcasing a class that “looks for inspiration through getting involved.” Perhaps the press release put it best: “The Courageous Class believes the real models are the role models.”

Scroll through to meet this season’s Courageous Class and shop the fall 2017 Kenneth Cole collection online at kennethcole.com.

Courtesy of Kenneth Cole Productions

CORINNE FOXX

Actress, entrepreneur, and advocate for mental health.

CASIL MCARTHUR

Trans male, model, singer, and advocate for gender fluidity.

NATHANIEL DAM

Model and volunteer for underserved communities.

CHLOE NORGAARD

Model, artist, and environmentalist.