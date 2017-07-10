Kendall and Kylie Jenner Respond to Tupac T-Shirt Lawsuit, Say Only 2 Shirts Sold

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gotten into hot water over their eponymous line's controversial T-shirts, which superimposed their faces over the likes of music greats Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G., Led Zeppelin, and The Doors, among others.

Ultimately they pulled the shirts and apologized, but not before they faced a fierce public backlash. And now, the famous sisters are preparing to defend themselves legally.

On Friday L.A. photographer Michael Miller filed a lawsuit against the Jenners and reportedly claims that he did not give them permission to use his photos of Tupac Shakur. And the Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement on Monday with a response.

"The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless,” the statement said, according to the Associated Press. “There has been no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights."

The statement also said the lawsuit is unwarranted because the shirts were obtained from a company that had a valid license to sell them.

The label also noted that only two shirts featuring the late rapper's image sold (at $125 apiece) before they were discontinued after complaints.