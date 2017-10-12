Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Gorgeous Look-Alike Cousin Who Is a Model

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are two of the most famous young people on the planet—the elder Jenner boasts nearly 84 million followers, while lil’ sis’ tops out at more than 98 million. For reference, 95 million people live in Egypt—it’s like the entire population of a fairly large country wants to see Kylie in a crop top. We get it, really.

Considering all we know about the entrepreneurial family, it’s always shocking when a new revelation comes to light—I mean, we pride ourselves on Keeping Up.

But as it turns out, the Kar-Jenners have been keeping fairly quiet about a close family member: Natalie Zettel. The 18-year-old is Kris Jenner’s niece (Mom Karen Houghton is Kris's sister) and, unsurprisingly, she’s totally gorgeous. In fact, she looks a lot like her older cousins 21-year-old Kendall and 20-year-old Kylie—and a tad like Khloé Kardashian too. And that’s not where the similarities end—judging by her Instagram profile, it appears she’s pursuing a modeling career of her own.

Sometimes the cousins even hang …

Photogenic and well connected? If Natalie doesn’t score a major campaign within the year, we’ll honestly be shocked.