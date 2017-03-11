Is This Kendall Jenner's Favorite New Look?

Kendall Jenner appears to have a new go-to outfit for everything. And while she has seemingly endless options to choose from, the model's been returning to a tried-and-true favorite combo as of late. The trend? Jenner can't seem to get enough of PVC pants (or leather ones, when she's feeling demure) with white sneakers, perhaps the perfect balance between high fashion and comfortable athleisure.

On Friday night in Los Angeles she was spotted AGAIN wearing the skin-tight pants with her favorite Adidas Stan Smith sneaks. She also threw on a white pinstripe blazer, a white tee, a tiny Louis Vuitton bag and tight French braids à la her rumored boyfriend A$ASP Rocky, with whom she was hanging out this weekend.

The occasion for her fashion-friendly look was her aforementioned beau's launch of A$AP Rocky x GUESS Club, but Jenner has also made the pants work for other events. On one such occasion, the style star rocked her Zeynep Arçay PVC pants to meet up with model pal Hailey Baldwin, this time dressing them down with a Gucci hoodie.

Pierre Suu/GC

She donned an even more similar look on the streets of Paris during Fashion Week, that time giving us grunge goddess vibes with a black-sleeved, hooded denim jacket with leather leggings and her trusty Stan Smiths once again.

We look forward to seeing how Kendall styles these staples next!