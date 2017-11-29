Kendall Jenner Takes a Mirror Selfie in the Tiniest Yellow Bikini Imaginable

Kendall Jenner didn't walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but she’s still finding a way to show off her figure. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a mirror selfie on Wednesday while on vacation with her model squad, and in it she wears the tiniest yellow string bikini around.

In the 'gram, Jenner poses on a pristine yacht, the blue water visible in the background. Wearing nothing but an itsy-bitsy yellow two-piece, the model leans back against a chair to admire her reflection in the mirror. She accessorized with gold chain necklaces and pulled her brown hair back into a low updo, taking the mirror pic with (gasp!) a camera rather than a phone.

peaches and the mangos A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:03am PST

“Peaches and the mangos,” she captioned the photo. See more celebrities wearing bikinis in our gallery.

Jenner has been on quite the Insta-worthy vacay with her girls, posing for photos off the back of boats with friends like Bella Hadid, fresh off her runway stint in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was filmed in Shanghai earlier this month and aired Tuesday night.

💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Work hard, play hard, am I right?