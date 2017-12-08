Kendall Jenner Shields Herself from the Cold in Blake Griffin's Jacket

Kendall Jenner might have her pick of designer threads, but the style maven made the case for raiding your boyfriend’s closet with her latest menswear-inspired ensemble.

As the model stepped out with NBA beau Blake Griffin on Thursday evening, the lovebirds appeared to have color-coordinated their ensembles in advance for the ultimate twinning couple display in Los Angeles.

Dressing for the season, the 22-year-old showed off her catwalk credentials, flawlessly styling a fitted gray turtleneck with slouchy high-waist trousers and her signature M.O. of showstopping footwear. This time around, she opted for a pair of black patent leather knee-high boots—chic!

Her radiant complexion was offset with rosy makeup and a bouncy ponytail, while her new flame's Ermenegildo Zegna sports jacket, featuring Griffin’s name inside, combated plunging temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers forward played the gentleman, as he stepped out coat-less while wearing a black T-shirt and matching slacks.Leave it to Kendall to literally borrow from the boys, and pull it off with ease!