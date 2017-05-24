Kendall Jenner Looks Like a Chic Little Bo Peep in a Vintage Bikini

Kendall Jenner Looks Like a Chic Little Bo Peep in a Vintage Bikini
kendalljenner/Instagram
May 24, 2017
by: Olivia Bahou

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have been living their best lives in the South of France (see examples here, here, and here), but the Kar-Jenner sisters might have just hit peak summer vibes. On Tuesday, they were spotted soaking up the rays in the chicest of swimsuits.

Jenner channeled her inner Little Bo Peep in a sun-protective bonnet that tied in a bow underneath her neck, small black sunglasses, and a pink vintage ruffled bikini with high-waist bottoms. To top it all off, she posed on top of a millennial pink flamingo pool float, giving her big sister Kim Kardashian West’s butt float a run for its money.

Not to be outdone, Kourtney posted to Instagram around the same time on Wednesday and showed off her toned bod in a nude-colored string bikini. The mom of three was lounging on a yacht while a shirtless hottie sat by her side. “Cannes you feel it?” she captioned the steamy pic.

Yeah, you could say we’re just a little jealous.

