Kendall Jenner's Little Black Dress Is Unlike Any Other LBD You've Seen Before

I have a question. Where the hell has Kendall Jenner been all fashion month? Do we have a definitive answer, people?

No Paris. No Milan. No New York. Has she retired? These are all questions that have swirled through my head as I perused lists of models names at various shows this season. But Sunday night, it became clear what Kendall was doing this past month, and perhaps for longer. Jenner was preparing to wear this dress:

John Shearer/Getty Images

The 22-year-old model wore a little black dress that puts all other little black dresses to shame to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Designed by Redemption, an Italian brand that gives 50 percent of all their proceeds to charity, the minidress is one to prep for.

The piece elongated her already-miles-long legs and was so super short that one InStyle editor wondered if she was wearing bike shorts. Because, honestly, how could you not wear some sort of safety net with something that length? And the huge puffy sleeves! Imagine two tutus on each arm and a bandeau corset bra worn as a body suit. That's the dress.

George Pimentel

The sides of the low-cut number were sheer with a delicate lace pattern that screamed lingerie dressing.

So now we know where Kendall has been. Prepping and repping for the entire Kardashian Klan at an Oscar party. Was it worth it? We think so.