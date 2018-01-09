Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable (and Covered in Dollar Bills) in New Woodland Fashion Shoot

As a full-time model, Kendall Jenner is used to dressing up in all sorts of unconventional and offbeat fashionable outfits, but her latest project still manages to show a whole new side of her.

Jenner stars in V magazine's January issue and in the high-fashion spread (titled "Kendall's Spring Awakening") that was styled by Karla Welch and photographed by Jeff Bark, she stands in a crowded woodsy area while done up in exaggerated black and red makeup.

Rocking a '20s- esque bob, the 22-year-old model wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello clothes and white lace Wolford tights as she stares directly at the camera.

In another shot, Jenner dreamily peers off mid-spin while wearing a colorful fringe Calvin Klein dress.

It's her last look, though, that takes the cake for being the most inventive.

Styled in a full Balenciaga outfit completely covered with dollar bills, Jenner leans back into a branch above a koi pond, just daring you to say something.

The spread isn't accompanied by an interview online, but the photos make an impact on their own. We guess it's true what they say: Money does talk.