Why Is Kendall Jenner Hiding Her Face in This Photo Shoot?

What model completely hides her signature pout away from the camera? Kendall Jenner, that’s who.

The 22-year-old model is the star of Missoni’s summer 2018 campaign and, no, she’s not wearing a bikini, crop top, or even denim cutoffs. Instead, Jenner turned to the brand’s fabulously colorful striped dresses and coordinating accessories, which she owns like a pro in each and every single shot.

Harley Weir

Photographed by Harley Weir at White Sands National Park (how picturesque!), the shoot is intended to do more than simply, well, sell you clothing. Angela Missoni teamed up with artist Rachel Hayes and asked Jenner to also model her super-huge patchwork pieces, laid across the sand.

But wait, why can we barely see Jenner’s face, save for one shot in the entire portfolio? It’s for the sake of fashion, people!

She hides beneath a larger-than-life wide-brim hat, which Missoni says are set to look like “umbrellas grazing the shoulder and shielding her from the searing New Mexico sun” and evoke a sense of “mystique and glamour.”

That it does, plus we’re also low-key getting some Dr. Seuss vibes.

Who needs sunscreen when you’ve got an enormous hat?