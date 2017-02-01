Kendall Jenner Shares the Real Reason Behind Her “Pizza Nipples”

Kendall Jenner Shares the Real Reason Behind Her “Pizza Nipples”
Deruel Jessy/News Pictures/WENN
Shop This Post
February 1, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

It's no secret that the Kar-Jenner clan likes to go braless, but Kendall Jenner (and big sister Kim Kardashian West) often make it next-level by donning a sheer top sans brassiere. The 21-year-old model opened up in a post on her app and website, titled "The Meaning Behind My Pizza Nipples," sharing the story behind this now infamous Instagram:

zaza

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

"I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice," she wrote.

VIDEO: Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Chow Down on Cheeseburgers After the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

 

"My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?' They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"

As for the pizza emojis, there's a reason behind that choice as well. "As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could've covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I'm part of)."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Frees the Nipple in a Slinky, Sheer Dress

With both her love of going braless and her pizza obsession being well-documented, this actually makes perfect sense.

The Latest in Video

Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Instagram Moments
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top