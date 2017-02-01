Kendall Jenner Shares the Real Reason Behind Her “Pizza Nipples”

It's no secret that the Kar-Jenner clan likes to go braless, but Kendall Jenner (and big sister Kim Kardashian West) often make it next-level by donning a sheer top sans brassiere. The 21-year-old model opened up in a post on her app and website, titled "The Meaning Behind My Pizza Nipples," sharing the story behind this now infamous Instagram:

"I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice," she wrote.

"My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?' They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"

As for the pizza emojis, there's a reason behind that choice as well. "As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could've covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I'm part of)."

With both her love of going braless and her pizza obsession being well-documented, this actually makes perfect sense.