Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin in a Pair of Snakeskin Showstoppers

It's another shoe slay in the basket for Kendall Jenner.

On Monday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued her courtside style winning streak as she put her best foot forward in a pair of head-turning yellow snakeskin boots while cheering on her basketball star boyfriend, Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin.

The model has a history of being partial to eye-catching heels on game day—the 22-year-old memorably stole the spotlight when she sported bedazzled knee-high boots just days earlier at one of the team's matches.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

And the supermodel's most recent shoe choice was yet another sartorial triumph, as she garnered serious fashion points by pairing the showstoppers with understated skinny jeans and a light gray T-shirt.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The smitten model topped off her stiletto game with a tousled mane, the Da Vinci Clutch from Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons's Masters Collection, and a big smile.

Looks like a win all around!