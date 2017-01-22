Kendall Jenner Bares it All (Almost) in a Sheer Blouse in Paris     

It's all in the name of fashion, folks! Kendall Jenner has been taking the runway by storm at the Paris couture shows, and she's turning heads in the street, too. The 21-year-old model headed out in the chilly weather yesterday wearing a sheer black top with star-shaped pasties underneath—a bold style statement if there ever was one!

Jenner's Parisian street style treads a fine line between chic and risque. For a modicum of modesty, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star paired her revealing blouse with black high-waisted pants, and the top covered it (sort of) with a Sonia Rykiel denim jacket that spouted bold fur sleeves. More points for the bold? Jenner accented her getup with fishnet stockings and black lace-up heels, looking every inch the starlet (pun intended) on her night out.

Jenner certainly hasn't shied away from showing skin lately. Just last weekend, she posted several sexy Instagram pictures in her bikini, putting her enviable curves on display.

chaos A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

vitamin D A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

As they say, "When you've got it, flaunt it".