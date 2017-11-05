Kendall Jenner Wears $10K Boots to Support Blake Griffin at Clippers Game

If you noticed something sparkly on the sidelines of the L.A. Clippers game last night, that would be Kendall Jenner. The 22-year-old model sat courtside at the basketball game on Saturday, wearing the same pair of head-turning knee-high boots she rocked at her birthday party this week. To be fair, if we owned shoes like that, we wouldn't want to take them off either.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star presumably attended the Clippers-Grizzlies game to cheer on her rumored beau, Blake Griffin, and her courtside outfit was on point. Jenner wore a baggy white turtleneck, light wash distressed jeans, and those enviable Saint Laurent Niki Crystal Embellished Boots, which cost a cool $10,000. No biggie. The model accessorized her luxe look with a high ponytail, bold brows, and a bright red lip color.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Here's the real question, though: Are Jenner and Griffin "official" yet? After all, she's attending his basketball games. Well, according to People, sources report the two are slowly getting more serious.

"Kendall is very happy with Blake," a source revealed after Jenner's birthday party. "They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately. When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone."

You know what they say: Slow and steady wins the race.