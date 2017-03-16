Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills Home Was Reportedly Burglarized

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills Home Was Reportedly Burglarized
Edward James/WireImage
Shop This Post
March 16, 2017 @ 12:15 PM
by: Isabel Jones

It seems that Kendall Jenner had quite the scare this week.

Following a report by TMZ, People has confirmed that an “incident” took place near Kendall’s home this week.

According to TMZ, Jenner returned to her home in the Hollywood Hills around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, but it wasn’t until she entered her bedroom at 1 a.m. that she discovered there’d been a robbery—about $200,000 worth of jewelry was reportedly missing.

Soon after, the 21-year-old heard a noise in her home and made a 9-1-1 call to alert the police to a potential intruder.

Police officials told People that the premises were searched and no intruders found, nor were there any signs of forced entry. However, the source was unable to confirm whether anything was stolen.

VIDEO: How to Fill Out That Pesky W4 When Starting a New Job

Kendall and the whole Kardashian/Jenner family are in our thoughts. We hope the issue is resolved as soon as possible.

The Latest in Video

Mindy Kaling’s Dream Celebrity Boyfriend Will Surprise You
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top