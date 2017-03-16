Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills Home Was Reportedly Burglarized

It seems that Kendall Jenner had quite the scare this week.

Following a report by TMZ, People has confirmed that an “incident” took place near Kendall’s home this week.

According to TMZ, Jenner returned to her home in the Hollywood Hills around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, but it wasn’t until she entered her bedroom at 1 a.m. that she discovered there’d been a robbery—about $200,000 worth of jewelry was reportedly missing.

Soon after, the 21-year-old heard a noise in her home and made a 9-1-1 call to alert the police to a potential intruder.

Police officials told People that the premises were searched and no intruders found, nor were there any signs of forced entry. However, the source was unable to confirm whether anything was stolen.

Kendall and the whole Kardashian/Jenner family are in our thoughts. We hope the issue is resolved as soon as possible.