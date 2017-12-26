Kendall Jenner Is Quitting Her Own App

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is shifting her focus heading into the new year.

The model announced on her website, KendallJ.com, that she will be stepping away from her app in 2018, and broke down her decision to fans. “As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing,” she wrote. “I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I’ve made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”

Jenner shared fashion tips on her app, including ways to get her looks for less, along with posts about her beauty regimen, and insight into her modeling career and campaigns.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s decision to quit her app comes not long after Forbes announced that she is the world’s highest-paid model after raking in $22 million this year.