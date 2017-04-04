Kendall Jenner Goes Platinum and Is Unrecognizable in Pepsi Commercial

April 4, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Kendall Jenner is giving us major 2016 Paris Fashion Week flashbacks with her empowering commercial for Pepsi.

The catwalk queen, who is normally known for her sleek brunette locks, did a complete 180 as she joined a long roster of celebrity spokesmodels for the brand by starring in a new "Jump In" video, released worldwide on Tuesday.

In the feel-good clip, we glimpse a large group of young people marching in the streets as a now platinum blonde Jenner—in the midst of a fashion photoshoot—pouts and poses for the camera in a shoulder length 'do and broody dark lipstick with the soundtrack of Skip Marley's "Lions" playing in the background.

Suddenly, the 21-year-old becomes distracted as she glimpses the crowd walking while holding up signs reading "Join the Conversation," and, after dramatically ripping off her blonde wig and wiping off her lipstick, the smiling supermodel joins the others in the street.

Now clad in a cool blue silk bomber and trendy light wash jeans, the reality star-turned-runway-fixture shakes out her dark hair and grabs a can of Pepsi, which she brings over to a somber policeman standing and watching the revelers on the sidelines.

Watch what happens when the cop tastes the Pepsi in the full commercial above!

