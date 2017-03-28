The Latest Addition to Kendall Jenner's Famous Model Crew? Paris Jackson

New model BFF alert.

Kendall Jenner and Paris Jackson were recently spotted shopping together at a flea market in Los Angeles, and we have to wonder if the seasoned runway star was giving the late "Smooth Criminal" singer's daughter—who signed a modeling contract with top agency IMG Models earlier this month—some friendly career advice.

Both of the beauties rocked denim and similar round sunnies for the outing, with 21-year-old Jenner opting for a lime green top and cropped kick flare jeans that she accessorized with white sneakers and a mini Louis Vuitton bag. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Jackson chose heavily distressed boyfriend jeans and a peace sign-adorned T-shirt that she paired with a maroon hoodie that was tied around her waist, black Converse kicks, a multi-colored crossbody bag, and an assortment of vibrant jewelry.

The duo—who reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week—laughed and chatted as they made their way through the booths filled with antiques, vintage goods, and other unique finds.

We have a feeling that Jackson will be hanging out with the rest of Jenner's famous crew in no time.