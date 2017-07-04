Kendall Jenner Continues to Embrace '90s Style in Paris 

If Kendall Jenner has anything to do about it, '90s style would make a full comeback. Not only has the model and reality star shown a love for the fanny pack, she's now embracing another staple of the decade: the mini backpack.

While in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, the model headed to dinner with pals, stepping out in a wow-worthy off-the-shoulder dress, but it was her accessories that really caught our eye. For the outing, she wore Chanel's version of every athlete's go-to—the drawstring backpack. The bag plastic bag featured the designer's signature chain link straps and a drawing with the words "Recycle, It's the law!" printed on it.

However, that wasn't her only ode to the '90s. Jenner also styled her hair with a thick elastic black headband. What's will she bring back next? With the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star's most recent fondness towards the decade, we're predicting that she'll be wearing the scrunchie soon. But let's be real, if anyone could pull it off, it would be Kendall.

Only time will tell!