Kendall Jenner Looks Sexier Than Ever in Sheer Lace Bodysuit and Silk Pants

All we can say is wow.

Kendall Jenner took a quick break from her catwalk duties to attend a celebration for La Perla's fall/winter 2017 collection at their new flagship boutique in Milan today, and we can't get over how incredible she looks. At the Milan Fashion Week event, the 21-year-old turned heads in a sheer blush bodysuit made of sexy lace and matching silk skinny pants by the lingerie turned ready-to-wear brand. She topped off her sultry ensemble with a coordinating cropped fur coat and La Perla two-tone leather sandals.

Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Not only does Jenner star in the label's spring/summer 2017 campaign, but she also closed their show in a stunning number at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

La Perla show @laperlalingerie A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

But this isn't her first MFW outing. The model has been heating up the runway in the Italian city over the past few days, where she has walked in the Fendi and Moschino shows.

We can hardly keep up with Kendall and her killer style.