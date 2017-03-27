Kendall Jenner Makes a Flawless Brunette Marilyn Monroe

Love Magazine, along with the rest of the world, loves a good Kendall Jenner spread. The model, who has both modeled and gone behind the camera for the edgy publication, is back again in one of their slightly NSFW videos. This time she channels the late, great Marilyn Monroe.

In the video, Jenner dances around in lingerie from La Perla and retro-style bathing suits with her hair curled into a playful bob—much like Monroe's famous tresses, but well, brunette instead of blonde.

The model wears a glitzy tiara and lip-syncs the late icon singing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." Jenner also dances around the set while mouthing some of Monroe's famous one-liners and lip-syncing along to a few more songs. If Jenner hasn't competed in Lip Sync Battle yet, we think this could be a great audition tape.

Watch the full flirty video above and get inspired to channel your own inner Marilyn.