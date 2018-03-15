Kendall Jenner Reveals the Meaning Behind Her Cryptic Lip Tattoo

In September 2016, N.Y.C.-based tattoo artist shared a photo of the fresh ink he’d given Kendall Jenner—inside her mouth. Tiny black letters spell out a hidden message on the model’s lower lip: “meow.”

Kendall Jenner / Instagram

You’re not the only one confused by the seemingly cryptic tat—Jenner is a bit puzzled by her decision as well.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 22-year-old peeled her lip back (Wakanda style) and revealed her tattoo to the audience. When Ellen asked the obvious question, (“Why??”) Jenner provided a reasonable excuse: “I was drunk!”

“It was literally the first thing that came to my mind,” the reality star admitted.

OK, while embarrassing in retrospect, there’s no doubt Jenner inspired at least a few people to get similar tattoos. She’s probably the Regina George of “meow” lip tattoos, no?

Jenner also discussed the baby fever running through her famous family—she’s the only Kar-Jenner who neither has children nor is expecting one. “I can wait, a little while,” she told the host. “It’s awesome because I have all these little babies play with, so I can play with them and just give ‘em back.”