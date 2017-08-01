Kendall Jenner Wears Red La Perla Panties, in Case You Were Wondering

Searching for comfortable panties? Thank Kendall Jenner for presenting you with the most liberating pair out there.
The 21-year-old model and La Perla campaign star has once again posed for the sexy lingerie brand. This time she's topless—but that’s not the point.
Yes, she looks fantastic as usual. Yes, she’s covering her goods with her bare hands. And yes, photographers Mert and Marcus shot the gloriously floral, super colorful campaign image (below).
It’s the actual panties that’ll have you in a twist.
The red lace pair features a G-string design that, thanks to textile developers (fancy AF!), also contains a stretch design with fabric that feels, we think, softer than a baby’s booty. Stretchy panties could only have one name, right? Right.
They’re called the “Freedom Panty" ($80; laperla.com) and everything about the conjunction of “freedom” and "panty” makes us want to play some music and dance. “When luxury and sensuality meld with comfort and wearability; this is freedom to me,” La Perla Creative Director Julia Haart said in a statement. Same?
If you want to go crazy, you can also pop over to a nearby La Perla boutique and purchase the Freedom gift box, which includes eight compartments to store all of your panties. Woo!
Jenner previously posed for La Perla for pre-fall 2017; however, the latest campaign is the bright red lace cherry on top.
