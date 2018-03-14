Kylie Jenner Practically Made Kendall Sign an NDA for Her Pregnancy

Kendall Jenner will soon be the only one of the Kar-Jenner sisters who isn’t a mom (once Khloé Kardashian gives birth), but that doesn’t mean she’s rushing to get pregnant. In fact, it’s had quite the opposite effect.

The model talks about Kylie’s pregnancy and new baby Stormi—and how she wants to wait a few years to have a kid of her own in a new interview. “I am ready to wait,” she told Vogue. “I want to have kids, but at, like 28 or 29.”

Kendall also discussed her little sister’s pregnancy and how Kylie all but made her family members sign non-disclosure agreements to keep it quiet. According to the outlet, the model expressed her relief that she could finally talk about Kylie’s baby girl and revealed how it inspired new kinds of emotion in her.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family—it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

When Kylie went radio silent on social media and refused to confirm or even address her pregnancy, Kendall and her Instagram selfies and photo shoots were put on pause for a while. The sisters have a clothing line together, and their skin-baring photo shoots were often fixtures on both of their feeds, so it was a bit jarring not to see recent photos of the two for months. But as of last weekend, they’re back with a vengeance:

The model, who’s reportedly dating Blake Griffin, also discussed her sexuality and said she’s straight. As for rumors regarding her orientation, she thinks they pop up because she’s more secretive about her relationships than her sisters.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy,” she said.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before,” she added. “I know I have kind of a … male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.”

What she does hide, though, is her romantic relationships. She has almost always refrained from confirming a romance, and photos of her with rumored boyfriends are few and far between. Clearly, she knows how to stay under the radar and where to go when she doesn’t want to be seen. One of those places? A horse barn. Kendall explained that she skipped three of the four weeks that make up “fashion month” to have a little more downtime, some of which she spent riding horses.

She rode a ton when she was a kid, but when she started modeling, she stopped riding altogether, which she calls the “worst thing I ever did.” Now, she’s back in the barn and hoping to start jumping in competitions again—albeit under a secret name. “We’re trying to think of an alias for me when I go to shows because I want to be under the radar,” she said.

Something tells us she’ll be able to pull it off.