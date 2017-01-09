Golden Globes

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are All of Us Eating Pizza at a Globes After-Party

Christopher Polk/NBC
January 9, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Kendall and Kylie Jenner know how to do a red carpet right. The famous sisters hit up NBC's Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night and made a beeline straight for the pizza.

Kendall, looking glam in a strapless Paule Ka terra cotta gown with a thigh-high slit, tore into her cheesy slice, while Kylie, in a glittering Labourjoisie dress with a plunging sheer-illusion neckline, turned eating pizza into the art of seduction. Observe:

Christopher Polk/NBC

The duo recorded the girls' night out on social media, dubbing it "date night." The sisters selfied and Snapchatted in true Jenner fashion.

sister date 👭

@kendalljenner via Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

@kendalljenner via @kyliejenner Snapchat SISTER 🔥🔥 #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

Of course, Kendall's love of pizza is well-documented. Back in August, Khloé Kardashian named the lanky model as her go-to sister for an indulgent meal. "She loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time. Kendall is my go-to girl on cheat day!" she wrote.

When she's not at the Globes, the 21-year-old has another favorite pizza spot: Serafina. Click through to our gallery to see more of her favorite eats in N.Y.C.

Kendall Jenner's Favorite Fictional Universes
