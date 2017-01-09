Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are All of Us Eating Pizza at a Globes After-Party

Kendall and Kylie Jenner know how to do a red carpet right. The famous sisters hit up NBC's Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night and made a beeline straight for the pizza.
Kendall, looking glam in a strapless Paule Ka terra cotta gown with a thigh-high slit, tore into her cheesy slice, while Kylie, in a glittering Labourjoisie dress with a plunging sheer-illusion neckline, turned eating pizza into the art of seduction. Observe:
The duo recorded the girls' night out on social media, dubbing it "date night." The sisters selfied and Snapchatted in true Jenner fashion.
Of course, Kendall's love of pizza is well-documented. Back in August, Khloé Kardashian named the lanky model as her go-to sister for an indulgent meal. "She loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time. Kendall is my go-to girl on cheat day!" she wrote.
When she's not at the Globes, the 21-year-old has another favorite pizza spot: Serafina. Click through to our gallery to see more of her favorite eats in N.Y.C.