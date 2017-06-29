Kendall and Kylie Jenner Issue an Apology, Pull Controversial T-shirts After Fierce Backlash

The launch of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's "vintage" band tees did not go over well. Today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars dropped a capsule collection of shirts for their clothing line Kendall + Kylie, and they received a ton of backlash. So much so, that they're officially pulling the shirts from retail and both Kendall and Kylie posted an apology to their respective Twitter accounts.

"These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the family of the artists," Kendall and Kylie wrote. "We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry."

The $125 tees in question were modified band and rap t-shirts with a Kendall and Kylie touch. Fans were not happy to see these original album covers altered with Jenners' initials, Kendall's superimposed face, or a silkscreen reproduction of an Instagram of Kylie in a bikini over the likes of Tupac, Metallica, and Pink Floyd.

Their swift and heartfelt apology will hopefully help mitigate some of the some of the backlash they received.