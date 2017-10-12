Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Stun During a Stylish Sisters' Night Out

Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are still high on the excitement from fashion month. After walking numerous runways and traipsing around the City of Light with her new beau, Younes Bendjima, respectively, the duo toasted to vintage mecca What Goes Around Comes Around's Beverly Hills flagship.

Jenner looked every bit of a supermodel, wearing a Western-inspired getup. A button-down shirt with floral insets was tucked into high-waist denim and anchored with black leather boots. She pulled her hair back into a sleek chignon that boasted a middle part, while her makeup was fresh and dewy.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

The 22-year-old's older sister went down a more daring route, playing on the plunging top she wore a day earlier. Another low-cut neckline was her style agenda, but this time it was a purple turtleneck with a contrast placket. The mom of three kept her lower half somewhat simple with black patent trousers and demure pumps. Kardashian mirrored her sister's choice in makeup, and opted to put her radiant glow on full display.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

We are officially recreating these looks for our fall weekend adventures ahead!