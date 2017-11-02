Kendall Jenner, Supermodel, Says Her Favorite Body Part Is Her Eyelashes

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to reveal who in their family is actually pregnant (spoiler alert: it’s Kim, Khloé, and Kylie) and they stayed a while to answer some questions for Ellen’s Show Me More Show.

Among the most unexpected answers were the sisters’ responses when asked about their favorite body parts. Kendall, a world-renowned model, is into her … eyelashes? “Would your eyelashes be considered a body part? Because that would be mine. I like my eyelashes,” she says in the video at top.

Kourtney, who also has a killer bod, pointed to one area of her body that’s very hard to workout: her clavicle. “I would say this part, whatever this is called,” she said. “My legs are pretty good too.” Understatement of the century.

The sisters also told us which sibling they would and wouldn’t want to drive cross-country with, and they surprisingly had the same answer. While both would love to drive with Khloé, they couldn’t stand to be stuck in a car with Kylie.

“Kylie I would not be to drive with, because I just feel like she’s too diva,” Kourtney said. “I would not be able to drive with Kylie because we would just fight the whole time,” Kendall added.

The supermodel also revealed that she used to sneak out in high school to sleep at her boyfriend’s house “every night,” and finds men sexiest when they have tattoos.

Watch the video at top for more juicy reveals from the sisters, including their first celebrity crushes.