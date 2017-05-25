Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Bare Their Bums in NSFW Swimwear

May 25, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Since the Cannes Film Festival began last week, we’ve seen our share of risqué red carpet looks and sexy swimwear, but perhaps no one has done a more impressive job of flaunting what they’ve got than Kourtney Kardashian and lil’ sis Kendall Jenner.

The reality star sibs showed off their impressive physiques aboard a yacht in Cannes—where else?! Kendall and Kourtney twinned in sparkling blue and pink string bikinis (respectively) while soaking up the sun in the South of France.

In typical Kar-Jenner fashion, the sisters’ Elle Woods-esque suits left little to the imagination. Both women showed off some serious skin in the thong-cut bikinis.

Jenner shared a moment from the cheeky yacht trip with her Instagram followers as well, posting an image of Kendall and her oldest sister posing in their glittering suits. “Legally blonde vibes,” the model captioned the image—true, but we’re also really feeling Romy & Michelle (time for a Kar-Jenner remake?!?!).

legally blonde vibes 👙

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

We’re sensing it might be time for E! to produce Kourtney and Kendall Take Cannes—seriously, we’re already glued to the screen.

