Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber Demo that Head-to-Toe Floral Is Actually Versatile

New York Fashion Week is upon us, as designers showcase their fall/winter '18 collections on the season’s hottest models. But it’s not just the runways where we’re getting our outfit inspiration—some of the hottest new fashions are often made on the streets. So when Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber stepped out back-to-back in full floral looks, we knew this is one trend the industry would soon get behind.

While both models rocked head-to-toe floral, they demoed how versatile the pattern can actually be. Jenner’s fierce look could easily transition to the boardroom, while Gerber’s outfit could fit right in at a skate park. The difference is in the materials—and a few choice accessories.

James Devaney/GC Images

Jenner looked ultra polished in a tailored blazer and trousers covered in pink and black peonies. She tied it together with an orange Off-White belt and matching pointed-toe stilettos, literally bringing the pattern down to her feet.

Splash News

Kaia, on the other hand, used her accessories, like Nike sneakers, to tone down her look. While she too wore a matching floral printed jacket and pants, a crop top and a flash of abs made it less than workwear-appropriate. High-top sneaks just added to her off-duty vibe.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

This isn't the first time we've seen the 16-year-old in full florals: Gerber walked Moschino's runway last year looking like a real-life bouquet (above). Safe to say this new look is just a tad more practical.

Who said florals can’t be edgy?