Kendall Jenner Suffers from the Nakedest Form of Jet Lag

Kendall Jenner marches to the beat of her own drum, particularly when it comes to Instagram.

She celebrates America’s birthday with black-and-white lingerie editorials:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIJF-FDjrl/?taken-by=kendalljenner 🇺🇸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

She poses in pizza-themed merch SANS PIZZA:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVk8rOtDS9j/?taken-by=kendalljenner 🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

She drinks champagne in crocheted ponchos (and actually looks chic):

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQxjaXrj5te/ 🍾 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:50am PST

She posts photos of her butt with mysterious and seemingly unrelated captions:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMuj07HjXal/ arts n' crafts A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 12, 2016 at 2:51pm PST

We find much of Jenner’s social media presence to be deeply confusing, but her latest post blows patriotic underwear and party ponchos out of the water.

After a wild trip to Mykonos with model pal Bella Hadid, Jenner took to Instagram to share her current state with her 82.2 million closest friends.

“Jet lag,” the reality star captioned a mirror selfie displaying just her torso clad in an underboob-baring white crop top, her toned abs on display, a pair of black lace panties peeking out from the bottom of the frame.

Umm … WHAT? Does jet lag often inspire people to take nearly nude mirror selfies—is that a thing? Is she implying that she’s too tired to get fully dressed before posting an Instagram update?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWnA9V0jo3y/?taken-by=kendalljenner jet lag A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

We have some questions.

RELATED: Kendall and Kris Jenner Snuck Into Kathy Griffin’s Home to Try on Her Wigs

Regardless of intent, Kenny’s latest foray into the risqué is straight fire. With a body like that, we don’t blame her for coming up with reasons to show it off.