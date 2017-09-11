Kendall Jenner Styled Her Jean Jacket in the Most Unexpected Way—and We're SO Here for It

by: Alexandra Whittaker
September 11, 2017 @ 3:30 PM

Kendall Jenner has always had a firm finger on the pulse of fashion so, of course, she's one to watch for upcoming trends. The model hit the streets between shows during New York Fashion Week wearing a denim jacket, but it was hardly a conventional choice.

Jenner amped up her trend profile by wearing her Balenciaga jean jacket completely asymmetrically. The model spent Saturday afternoon in a uniquely styled jacket-top that she paired with R13 pants and a black Prada fanny pack.

Gotham/GC Images

While the jacket might have been baggy on its own, it was cinched at Jenner's waist thanks to her trusty fanny pack (she seems to like them a lot). Even though she was wearing a jacket, Jenner still showed a little bit of skin because of the open buttons at the bottom. She also wore hexagonal glasses.

Leave it to Jenner to combine multiple trends and still look flawless.

