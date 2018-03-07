Kendall Jenner Hospitalized After Reported Bad Reaction: Just What Is an IV Drip?

Kendall Jenner has had a rough month in terms of her health. After skipping Fashion Month entirely, she revealed her struggle with anxiety, panic attacks, and sleep paralysis on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and on Sunday, she was reportedly hospitalized after having a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip.

It all ended well since she still managed to make it to Vanity Fair's Oscars party regardless, but her public ailments might have some searching for more info—particularly about the vitamin IV drip that hospitalized her even is.

Vitamin IV therapy is an increasingly popular method of intravenous treatments full of, well, vitamins. According to the IV vitamin therapy and regenerative center Drip Doctors, IV vitamin therapy is generally beneficial. "IV Vitamin Therapy helps jumpstart muscle and stress recovery with a concentration of nutrients directly into your bloodstream," their website reports.

Sometimes called "liquid therapy," the drips can be tailored to fit a variety of needs, and aren't just for celebrities like Jenner preparing for red carpet events—as InStyle discovered when our writer tried an IV vitamin drip to cure a hangover.

"Many conventional physicians don't buy into the need for IV nutrition because they have been taught that all you get is expensive urine," Dr. Maurice Beer told InStyle at the time. "But studies confirm the value of IV nutrition, and it's now a significant part of functional medicine management."

