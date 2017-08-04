Kendall Jenner Wore Harem Pants and We Have a Lot of Thoughts

Hide your kids, hide your wife, hide your husband: harem backs are back!

Why? Because Kendall Jenner wore them. And when Kendall Jenner merely breathes, the world follows. Take the fanny pack, for example. Who in their right mind would choose to wear a fanny pack in 2017? Kendall Jenner did. And now, everywhere you go, children, adults, honestly, maybe even animals, are wearing fanny packs. I’m not complaining, though. I think they’re cute.

But back to harem pants.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old model romped across N.Y.C. as she headed to a concert with her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Expectedly, she wore an abs-baring crop top (shop similar here). Yes, we know her physique is insane. Yes, guys, she wore another fanny pack. But who cares? From the waist down, she wore a two-legged piece of fashion we haven’t seen people wear in years.

At first, we thought they were sweats. Adorable! However, upon closer journalistic inspection we came to the realization that the pants in question contained the same drop-crop design that reminds us of ‘90s-era MC Hammer.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Whether or not we like the pants is beside the point: they’re about to be huge—pun intended. Frankly, Jenner made them work. And she wore them with a “yes these are harem pants and you can stare all you want” attitude.

Not to be missed? Her spring-summer 2012 Prada car-themed, flame-adorned heels, a seasons-old throwback we’re happy to see a major model repurpose with—yes—harem pants.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Chic.