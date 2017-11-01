Kendall Jenner Wore an Emerald String Bikini Top for Her Powerpuff Girl Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner doesn't turn 22 until Nov. 3, but she chose to celebrate her big day a little early so she could wear a Halloween costume during the festivities and, honestly, we don't blame her.

The model threw a Halloween-slash-birthday bash on Tuesday, and she picked the best outfit to wear while doing it. Throwing it back to the '90s, Jenner by dressed as a grown-up modern-day Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls. Her costume was complete with a bright green bra and blunt black bangs with green accents, and she looked ready to fight crime (or party, whichever comes first).

Photographer Group / Splash News

But what's a Powerpuff Girl without her sisters? Jenner's actual sisters opted for different Halloween costumes like Selena for Kim and an angel for Kylie, for starters. To see more celebrity Halloween looks, including what the other KarJenner sisters wore, be sure to check out this gallery.

While Jenner's actual sisters weren't part of her group costume, she was joined by gal pal Hailey Baldwin as Bubbles, and the two put a new spin on an old cartoon look.

Photographer Group / Splash News

As for the third Powerpuff Girl Blossom? We aren't too sure who played the part, but if she dressed anything like Kendall and Hailey, we bet her look was a win too.

What a way to ring in year 22 with a bang, Kendall!