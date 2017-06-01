Kendall Jenner Is Spearheading the Fanny Pack Comeback 

Are fanny packs making a comeback? If Kendall Jenner has anything to say about it, the answer is a resounding yes. In the space of two days, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been spotted accessorizing her off-model looks with not one but two different styles.

After she was spotted pairing a Chanel fanny pack with mom jeans yesterday (below), the newly-minted Adidas brand ambassador brought back the look today, this time swapping out the black style for a larger leather Louis Vuitton version. The bolder bag called for an equally bold look. Instead of jeans and a simple top, she wore a frilled gray plaid romper, which she paired with a white tank featuring a red, yellow, and brown striped neckline. She finished off the look with her go-to small cat-eye shades.

This is hardly the first time she's been seen wearing the quintessential '90s bag. Jenner has been sporting the hands-free staple for many months, most notably in January during Paris Fashion Week when she accessorized her look with the same Chanel bag she wore this week.

With summer heating up, we have a feeling that this won't be the last time we see her rock the fanny pack. The only question we have is, will this catch on? Only time will tell!