This Is What Kendall Jenner Likes to Make Herself for Dinner Every Night

Kendall Jenner may not be a whiz in the kitchen, but there is one meal that she claims to make better than anyone else.
"I don’t cook that much besides my standard eggs, avocado and toast breakfast, but when I do, I have a few super simple recipes that I consider my 'specialties,'" the in-demand model writes in a post on her website titled "The Dish I Cook for Dinner Better Than Anyone Else." So what exactly is this signature supper that she could eat every night? Pasta with peas. "It's really easy and I always have all the ingredients on hand," she shares.
If you're dying to try it yourself, read on for Jenner's very simple recipe.
PASTA WITH PEAS
Ingredients
- 16 oz. fettucine
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 1 bag, frozen peas
- 1 clove minced garlic
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
- Salt and ground pepper
- 1/2 lemon
Directions
- Over medium heat, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add pasta and cook until al dente and drain. Save 1 cup of pasta water.
- In large saucepan, sauté onions until softened. Add peas and garlic and sauté for another 3 minutes.
- Stir in Parmesan and pasta, moistening with the reserved pasta water.
- Toss to mix, and season with salt/pepper and lemon juice.
Now you can eat like Kendall every single night.
[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with Gunnar Peterson, and he's gonna teach us today how to get a body like Kendall Jenner. Now, what do we have going on here, I'm scared. So, a band, but attached to a loop RW so you can hook it Anchor it anywhere you need to. And I'm gonna throw a kettle ball swing in with it, so you're gonna fire up the entire posterior chain. And you're gonna fire your core up in a big way. So, glutes, abs, a little bit of everything. Pretty much exactly what you wanted. Okay great. Let's do it. Step in. Okay. Set at your belt line. Step in forward Wide stance, dip the hips, drive up and through, flex the glutes at the top of the motion. Push through your heels, don't raise with the arms, tight flex the glutes, big swing. Now I'm gonna add, there you go. Keep it honest, keep it honest, right there. Keeping it honest, keeping it honest. Good. Am I doing it? You tell me. I feel it, yeah. Drive, hips through, hips through. Eyebrow height, bang, right there. Tell me you're breathing. I don't think I am anymore. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Okay, how many of these do you recommend? 8,000. 8,000. Got it. Done. If you shoot anywhere between 8 and 20 reps depending, as you're warming up to the movement, you'll definitely feel the heart rate elevated, and that's what we're looking for. Heart rate is elevated, starting to sweat, glutes feel- Probably throw in the towel right now. Throw in the towel. I'm done. Don't want that to happen. God forbid. That was amazing. Thank so much.