Kendall Jenner's Clapback to Pregnancy Rumors Is So Relatable

Kendall Jenner will have you know she's not pregnant, thank you very much.

On Friday, the 22-year-old model posted a bathroom selfie while wearing a polka dotted dress, and fans immediately started speculating that she's pregnant, as the shadows in the image make it look like she has a budding baby bump. See for yourself:

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

While sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are all expecting little bundles of joy, it appears those are the only Kar-Jenner babies on deck—for the time being, anyway. Kendall was quick to set the record straight that she's not pregnant, replying to a media outlet on Twitter that she "just likes bagels."

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

It's the holiday season, after all. Who among us doesn't have a food baby going on?

On Saturday, Jenner even poked fun at the rumors, posting another Instagram of herself in an old-school pink car with the caption "MY BABY." That's a pretty sweet baby, if we do say so ourselves!

MY BABY A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 30, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

While there will definitely be an influx of Kardashian kids in 2018, Jenner has made it clear that she's not expecting—and proven she has an amazing sense of humor, to boot!