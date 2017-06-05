Kendall Jenner Ditches the Bra to Debut the Most Summery White Dress

Kendall Jenner has officially declared that summer 2017 is upon us. The 21-year-old stepped out in New York City on Saturday while braless in a sheer white minidress, putting her model bod on full display.

The frock in question was a lacy white mini with eyelet detailing and a corset tied around her waist. She paired the tiny dress with white leather booties, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny pink fuzzy purse, deviating from the Chanel fanny packs that she’s been rocking as of late.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

This was just one of many teeny-tiny dresses that Jenner rocked in New York this weekend, as she headed out to the Hamptons for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Jenner rocked an off-the-shoulder floral mini with a matching purse and those same white boots for the star-studded event.

It seems like the brand-new Adidas brand ambassador is wasting no time in enjoying that warm summer weather.

You do you, Kenny.