Kendall Jenner and Her Boyfriend Made an Unconventional Red Carpet Appearance

While fans have been itching for Kendall Jenner and her basketball playing boyfriend Blake Griffin to make a public appearance together, the model has been living her life and attending red carpet events solo. However, on Wednesday night, Jenner and Griffin both hit the red carpet—only separately.

They stepped out for the premiere of The 5th Quarter in Beverly Hills, where Jenner was photographed with her arm around a pal that wasn't Griffin. Jenner and OBB Pictures CEO Michael Ratner were all smiles at the premiere, but Griffin walked the carpet separately.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

For the occasion, Jenner bared it all in a completely see-through leotard tank layered under a cream blazer. Griffin, on the other hand, opted for a navy suit.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While this isn't the "red carpet debut" most would hope for, we're glad to see the pair stepping out, even if it's at different times.