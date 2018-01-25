Kendall Jenner Chopped Her Hair Into the Cutest Bob

Kendall Jenner has a lob, no more. When you already have a shoulder-grazing haircut, the tiniest trim can completely transform your look, and that's exactly what Jenner demonstrated when she debuted a shorter, above-the-shoulder cut at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Not quite at the chin, it falls in-between what's strictly defined as a lob or a bob, but the length still gives Jenner some versatility in styling. She wore her freshly shorn hair in a center part with a natural wave and the ends slightly flipped up. We'd say it's about two inches shorter than the style she walked down the Dsquared2 runway wearing during Milan Men's Fashion Week just last week.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Besides her faux pixie cuts that made her look like her mother's identical twin, this might be the shortest we've ever seen Jenner's hair.

Think her big sister Kim Kardashian West will follow in her footsteps? She did say she was itching for a change in the new year...