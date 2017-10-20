Kendall Jenner Scores a Fashion Slam Dunk at L.A. Clippers Game

Kendall Jenner might have missed her calling. The 21-year-old reality television star showed her aptitude for cheerleading at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Sitting courtside to support her new NBA beau, Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, Jenner helped buoy her man's team to a 16-point win over the Lakers.

Accompanied by a male friend to the star-studded season opener, Jenner looked camera ready, dressed in a tiny white crop top, a double-breasted blazer, and distressed mom jeans. The brunette beauty completed her fall look with a drool-worthy pair of white mules, a silver watch, and a Balenciaga mirrored purse ($2,395; barneys.com). Slam dunk.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Jenner and Griffin's blossoming romance made headlines last weekend when they were spotted on a double date with her sister Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at Universal Studios's Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. "She thinks he's dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy—he has a certain attractive 'swagger,'" an insider reportedly told People. "They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend."

So far, so good, Blake!