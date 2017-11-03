The Kar-Jenner Family's Birthday Messages to Kendall Jenner Are Just Too Much

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner! The top model and reality star turns 22 today, and her famous fam is sending their love her way.

Kicking things off on Friday morning was Mama Kris, who celebrated her daughter with a sweet message and four-photo gallery of retro photos from the model’s childhood.

“Happy birthday my beauty@kendalljenner!!! You are one of a kind, my angel, and I am so proud of the woman you are. Confident, strong, determined, independent, and kind, you have the sweetest soul. It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. Your future is so bright!! I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKendall #proudmama#mybeauty,” Kris wrote.

Baby Kendall is too cute!

Kim Kardashian West struck next, posting a pic of Kylie and Kendall flipping off the camera in sparkling evening wear."Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister I love you so much!!!" she wrote.

Happy Birthday @kendalljenner My sweet sister I love you so much!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

We’re excited to see how the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan celebrate their sis’ on social media today. We’ll keep you updated as posts come in!