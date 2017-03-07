Kendall Jenner Ends Fashion Month with the Steamiest Bikini 'Gram

After walking in a countless number of shows during Fashion Month, Kendall Jenner is ready for a much-deserved vacation.

The in-demand model took to Instagram today—just as Paris Fashion Week is wrapping up—to post a sexy swimsuit snap that has us dreaming of hitting the beach. In the mirror selfie, which the budding photographer took with her camera, the 21-year-old shows off her fit physique in a black bandeau top and matching bikini bottoms. She finished off her getaway-ready look with sunglasses, an assortment of delicate jewelry, and wet hair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took note of her busy past several weeks in the caption, writing: "cool, now i need a vaca."

Today alone, Jenner hit the runway at both Chanel and Miu Miu. Her other appearances this season include Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Fendi, Moschino, Balmain, and more. Talk about a whirlwind month of style.

