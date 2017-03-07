Kendall Jenner Ends Fashion Month with the Steamiest Bikini 'Gram

March 7, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
After walking in a countless number of shows during Fashion Month, Kendall Jenner is ready for a much-deserved vacation.
The in-demand model took to Instagram today—just as Paris Fashion Week is wrapping up—to post a sexy swimsuit snap that has us dreaming of hitting the beach. In the mirror selfie, which the budding photographer took with her camera, the 21-year-old shows off her fit physique in a black bandeau top and matching bikini bottoms. She finished off her getaway-ready look with sunglasses, an assortment of delicate jewelry, and wet hair.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took note of her busy past several weeks in the caption, writing: "cool, now i need a vaca."
Today alone, Jenner hit the runway at both Chanel and Miu Miu. Her other appearances this season include Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Fendi, Moschino, Balmain, and more. Talk about a whirlwind month of style.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner Looks Sexier Than Ever in Sheer Lace Bodysuit & Silk Pants
Check out more of her best fashion moments in our gallery.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with Gunnar Peterson, and he's gonna teach us today how to get a body like Kendall Jenner. Now, what do we have going on here, I'm scared. So, a band, but attached to a loop RW so you can hook it Anchor it anywhere you need to. And I'm gonna throw a kettle ball swing in with it, so you're gonna fire up the entire posterior chain. And you're gonna fire your core up in a big way. So, glutes, abs, a little bit of everything. Pretty much exactly what you wanted. Okay great. Let's do it. Step in. Okay. Set at your belt line. Step in forward Wide stance, dip the hips, drive up and through, flex the glutes at the top of the motion. Push through your heels, don't raise with the arms, tight flex the glutes, big swing. Now I'm gonna add, there you go. Keep it honest, keep it honest, right there. Keeping it honest, keeping it honest. Good. Am I doing it? You tell me. I feel it, yeah. Drive, hips through, hips through. Eyebrow height, bang, right there. Tell me you're breathing. I don't think I am anymore. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Okay, how many of these do you recommend? 8,000. 8,000. Got it. Done. If you shoot anywhere between 8 and 20 reps depending, as you're warming up to the movement, you'll definitely feel the heart rate elevated, and that's what we're looking for. Heart rate is elevated, starting to sweat, glutes feel- Probably throw in the towel right now. Throw in the towel. I'm done. Don't want that to happen. God forbid. That was amazing. Thank so much.